Sunday, September 15, 2024
Is Donald Trump still a loser?

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

Is Donald Trump still a loser? It sure looks that way.
Although he won the 2016 Presidential election over the more reviled candidate, Hillary Clinton, she beat him in the Popular Vote count by almost 3 million votes.
In 2020, as the sitting President, he lost his bid for re-election (a fact he still disputes), to “Bumbling” Joe Biden, who beat “The Donald”in the popular vote by almost 7 million. Over two times more than Hillary did.
Currently, he’s losing to the seemingly unqualified candidate, “What’s her name.”
Perhaps, if his enormous ego would allow, if he would lose the “attack dog”, “typical New Yorker” persona, and become more “Presidential” he would not be losing the race.
Maybe ask Melania for advice?

Joseph Dean
Sumter Senior Living

 

