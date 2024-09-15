84 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 15, 2024
type here...

Is Laura Loomer helping or hurting Donald Trump?

By Meta Minton
Comments
Laura Loomer with former President Trump at Mar A Lago
Laura Loomer with former President Trump at Mar A Lago.

Laura Loomer has once again wormed her way into the inner circle of Donald Trump, but is she helping or hurting his campaign to retake the White House?

Loomer has been traveling with Trump in recent days, and the conspiracy theorist who has called 9-11 an “inside job” accompanied the former president to a ceremony commemorating the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attack.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham have publicly urged Trump to steer clear of Loomer, who appears to be thrilled to be basking in the Trump glow.

Villagers Tommy and Valerie Jamieson, who head The Villages MAGA Club, were once close to Loomer, who nearly knocked off Republican Congressman Daniel Webster in 2022. In recent years, the Jamiesons have distanced themselves from Loomer as her rhetoric has grown more harsh.

Candidate Laura Loomer used an empty suit on a chair to drive home Congressman Daniel Websters absence at Tuesdays forum in The Villages
In 2022, candidate Laura Loomer used an empty suit on a chair to drive home Congressman Daniel Webster’s absence at a forum in The Villages. Loomer’s brash style won over many Villagers.

The Jamiesons have balked at Loomer’s recent comments, such as suggesting that the White House  “will smell like curry” if Kamala Harris is elected, an apparent jab at the vice president’s Indian ancestry.

“It’s just not helpful. It hurts the Republican Party,” Tommy Jamieson said.

He said Trump would be wise to keep Loomer at arm’s length and focus on the issues that could return him to the White House – the border, crime and the economy.

Loomer took up residency in Lady Lake when she decided to run for Congress. Many applauded her challenge of Webster, who Loomer accused of not standing up for Trump when Joseph Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election. When Loomer lost to Webster, she also claimed she had been the victim of election fraud.

Kim Ruppert has been going door to door for Congressional candidate Laura Loomer
Villager Kim Ruppert went door to door for Congressional candidate Laura Loomer in 2022.

Trump did not make an endorsement in the Loomer-Webster contest, and many believed that if he had, it would have put Loomer over the top and she would be representing The Villages in Congress.

Laura Loomer led a pro Trump rally in March in The Villages
Laura Loomer, center, led a pro-Trump rally in March 2023 in The Villages.

Share your thoughts on Laura Loomer at letters@villages-news.com.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Is Trump mentally ill?

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is wondering if former President Trump is mentally ill.

Villager shocked at response to his Letter to the Editor

A Village of Pennecamp reader said he was shocked at the response to his recent Letter to the Editor.

Is Donald Trump still a loser?

A Sumter Senior Living resident looks at the evidence and asks, “Is Donald Trump still a loser?” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Add James Andersen to long list of MAGA morons

A Village of Palo Alto resident responds to a letter from a Villager who claimed that Americans have been brainwashed about what happened on Jan. 6, 2021.

We had a bad experience with local plumbing company

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes a bad experience with a local plumbing company.

Photos