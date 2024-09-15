Is Laura Loomer helping or hurting Donald Trump?

Laura Loomer has once again wormed her way into the inner circle of Donald Trump, but is she helping or hurting his campaign to retake the White House?

Loomer has been traveling with Trump in recent days, and the conspiracy theorist who has called 9-11 an “inside job” accompanied the former president to a ceremony commemorating the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attack.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham have publicly urged Trump to steer clear of Loomer, who appears to be thrilled to be basking in the Trump glow.

Villagers Tommy and Valerie Jamieson, who head The Villages MAGA Club, were once close to Loomer, who nearly knocked off Republican Congressman Daniel Webster in 2022. In recent years, the Jamiesons have distanced themselves from Loomer as her rhetoric has grown more harsh.

The Jamiesons have balked at Loomer’s recent comments, such as suggesting that the White House “will smell like curry” if Kamala Harris is elected, an apparent jab at the vice president’s Indian ancestry.

“It’s just not helpful. It hurts the Republican Party,” Tommy Jamieson said.

He said Trump would be wise to keep Loomer at arm’s length and focus on the issues that could return him to the White House – the border, crime and the economy.

Loomer took up residency in Lady Lake when she decided to run for Congress. Many applauded her challenge of Webster, who Loomer accused of not standing up for Trump when Joseph Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election. When Loomer lost to Webster, she also claimed she had been the victim of election fraud.

Trump did not make an endorsement in the Loomer-Webster contest, and many believed that if he had, it would have put Loomer over the top and she would be representing The Villages in Congress.

