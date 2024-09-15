84.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 15, 2024
Is Trump mentally ill?

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

After hearing some of the things that come out of Trump’s mouth I think he is mentally ill. He now states that the emigrants are eating our house pets. This is a stable person that should lead our country? This is a man that has been impeached two times, is a felon went bankrupt nine times, the banks own his property, the banks are the Dutch, Russian and China banks. Who paid for the wall? Our military funds, not Mexico as he stated.
Who got out of the draft five times thanks to his father’s doctor friend? He has heel spurs, but gee, he plays golf real good, Who called our soldiers that died for our country at the memorial in France losers and suckers?
When he doesn’t get his way, as president, he can pardon himself.

James Oflynn
Village of Piedmont

 

