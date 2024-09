The founder of a national student movement aimed at turning out the vote will speak this week to the Villages MAGA Club.

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, will speak to the MAGA Club at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Rohan Recreation Center. General admission doors open at 6 p.m.; VIP doors open at 5:30 p.m. The event is sold out.

For more information about the club, visit https://villagesmagaclub.org/