Sunday, September 15, 2024
Several golf courses will be reopening this week in The Villages

By Staff Report
Golfers will welcome the news that several golf courses, which had been closed for stormwater mitigation, will be reopening in The Villages.

Here’s the list:

CHAMPIONSHIP COURSES

Monday, Sept. 16

  • Cane Garden (All 27 Holes)
  • Mallory Hill (All 27 Holes)
  • Evans Prairie (All 27 Holes)

EXECUTIVE COURSES

Tuesday, Sept. 17

  • Heron
  • Mira Mesa
  • Silver Lake
  • Sweetgum

Thursday, Sept. 19

  • Turtle Mound

The following courses will remain closed until further notice:

  • Hacienda Hills (All 27 holes)
  • Silver Lake

