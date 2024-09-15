Several golf courses will be reopening this week in The Villages

Golfers will welcome the news that several golf courses, which had been closed for stormwater mitigation, will be reopening in The Villages.
Here’s the list:
CHAMPIONSHIP COURSES
Monday, Sept. 16
- Cane Garden (All 27 Holes)
- Mallory Hill (All 27 Holes)
- Evans Prairie (All 27 Holes)
EXECUTIVE COURSES
Tuesday, Sept. 17
- Heron
- Mira Mesa
- Silver Lake
- Sweetgum
Thursday, Sept. 19
- Turtle Mound
The following courses will remain closed until further notice:
- Hacienda Hills (All 27 holes)
- Silver Lake