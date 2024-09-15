Several golf courses will be reopening this week in The Villages

Golfers will welcome the news that several golf courses, which had been closed for stormwater mitigation, will be reopening in The Villages.

Here’s the list:

CHAMPIONSHIP COURSES

Monday, Sept. 16

Cane Garden (All 27 Holes)

Mallory Hill (All 27 Holes)

Evans Prairie (All 27 Holes)

EXECUTIVE COURSES

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Heron

Mira Mesa

Silver Lake

Sweetgum

Thursday, Sept. 19

Turtle Mound

The following courses will remain closed until further notice: