Square dance lessons to be offered to people with disabilities

By Staff Report
Square dance lessons will be offered to people with disabilities.

Dave Vieira, a caller with the Village Squares, will be teaching the lessons to be held at the Warfield Auditorium at 98 S. Warfield Ave. in Wildwood.

The sessions will be held on Sundays from 2 to 3 p.m. on the following dates:

Session 1 – Sept. 22 through Oct. 6.

Session 2 – Oct. 27 through Nov. 10.

The cost is $21.

Children 18 or younger with special needs must be accompanied by a guardian or caretaker.

To register, visit www.wildwood-fl.gov

For more information, call (352) 461-0134.

