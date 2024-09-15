Villager back home after wife calls for dismissal of domestic violence case

A Villager has been allowed to return home after his wife of 36 years called for a domestic violence case against him to be dropped.

Robert Panek, 57, was arrested Aug. 4 after his wife dialed 911 to report an attack at their home in the Village of Newell.

After entering the home, Leesburg Police Department officers found that it was in disarray “with furniture and glass scattered throughout.” Panek’s wife also has “dried blood on her shirt and her pants.” She claimed her husband struck her, causing her to fall and hit her head on the tile. She had a one-inch knot on the side of her head. Panek had fled the home prior to the arrival of law enforcement. Police made multiple attempts to contact the New Jersey native’s cell phone. He eventually responded and said he and his wife had been arguing all day. Panek, who stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 235 pounds, said during their argument, his wife “stumbled” and fell, hitting her head on the tile floor. He later revised his statement and admitted he made a “defensive move” and pushed his wife.

He was arrested on a charge of battery.

However, his wife later indicated she did not want to see that case prosecuted. She filed papers with the court indicating she wanted her husband to be allowed to return home. A judge granted the request. Panek is due back in court later this month.