To the Editor:

Gosh. I wrote to Villages-News.com in an effort to share an article that I read in our local newspaper about Ike’s signing an early civil rights bill. From the response I received you might think I was the founder of the KKK. Some even went so far as to disparage my noble name.

Being an extremely sensitive senior citizen, it might take a long time for my wounds to heal. (Fat chance.)

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp