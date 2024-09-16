AAC delays date of amenity cap discussion to accommodate snowbirds

The Amenity Authority Committee has decided to wait until February to hold a special meeting to discuss the possibility of re-establishing a cap on amenity fees.

The AAC originally planned for the meeting to take in October, but has now decided to delay it until February to accommodate the snowbirds.

Those coping with uncertainty about future finances want to see the cap restored. Many residents believe a promise was broken in 2019 when the AAC, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466, and the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which oversees amenities south of County Road 466, both agreed to abandon the cap. The cap on amenity fees was a selling point when they purchased their homes.

Thus far, PWAC has shown no desire to discuss bringing back a cap on amenity fees.

As of Jan. 1, the prevailing rate for new homes and resales climbed to $195 per month. Homeowners who remain in their residence are subject to amenity rate hikes in accordance with the Consumer Price Index.

