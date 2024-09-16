Abuse of handicapped parking in The Villages

To the Editor:

It’s inconsiderate to park in handicapped parking when someone is just sitting there taking up space when the handicapped person is in the store. Can’t you park somewhere else and watch for them to come out the door?

Also, there are people parking in handicapped parking without any sticker or they where once handicapped (surgery) but won’t remove the placard just cause they want the closer parking

You ought to think how hard it is for them to park when someone is parking there just because and someday you are handicapped.

Carole Majerus

Village of Country Club Hills