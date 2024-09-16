80.8 F
The Villages
Monday, September 16, 2024
Abuse of handicapped parking in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

It’s inconsiderate to park in handicapped parking when someone is just sitting there taking up space when the handicapped person is in the store. Can’t you park somewhere else and watch for them to come out the door?
Also, there are people parking in handicapped parking without any sticker or they where once handicapped (surgery) but won’t remove the placard just cause they want the closer parking
You ought to think how hard it is for them to park when someone is parking there just because and someday you are handicapped.

Carole Majerus
Village of Country Club Hills

 

Photos