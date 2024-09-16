Drunk driving suspect arrested after leaving Brownwood

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after leaving Brownwood.

Heather Clark, 50, was driving a pickup with a non-functioning taglight at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466A.

Clark, who indicated she is employed at a hotel, said she had left work in Brownwood. Her speech was slurred amd her eyelids were droopy. She had a White Claw Watermelon tall boy in a paper bag near the center console. There were also several alcoholic beverage cans on the floorboard of the pickup. There was a cup with ice in the cupholder. The liquid in the cup was determined to be the White Claw Watermelon beverage.

Clark performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. She refused to provide a breath sample.

The Virginia native was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was issued a ticket for open container and issued a written warning for the non-functioning taglight.

In 2023, she was arrested on a DUI charge. It was bargained down to a charge of reckless driving and she was placed on probation. Clark’s arrest this past week was considered a violation of her probation. She was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.