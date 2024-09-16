80.8 F
The Villages
Monday, September 16, 2024
Enraged man allegedly fires weapon during game of dominoes

By Staff Report
Pedro Antonio Hidalgo
Pedro Antonio Hidalgo

An enraged man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun during a game of dominoes.

Pedro Antonio Hidalgo, 69, of Weirsdale, felt he was not being “respected” during the game and fired a weapon at his opponent on Saturday night at a home in Weirsdale, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The bullet from Hidalgo’s silver Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver did not hit other man, but was found lodged in a wall.

When a deputy arrived on the scene, he spotted Hidalgo walking toward him. Hidalgo, who does not speak English, had the gun in his waistband and apparently did not understand the deputy’s command to put down the weapon. The deputy unholstered his weapon and noted in the report that it was “apparent” that Hidalgo could not understand him due to the language barrier.

An interpreter arrived on the scene and Hidalgo explained he was not trying to “kill” the other man, but merely wanted to “scare” him.

Hidalgo was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper exhibition of a firearm. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $5,000 bond.

