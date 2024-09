A member of the Parking Patrol was aghast on Friday, Sept. 13 when she saw plenty of Bad Parking by golf carts at Sawgrass Grove.

Carts were parked on the curb along the drive into the small parking lot by McGrady’s Pub.

“There was plenty of parking out front and to the sides. Pure laziness. Unfortunately, this is common at Sawgrass,” said our member of the Parking Patrol.

Share your Bad Parking photos at news@villages-news.com