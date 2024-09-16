80.8 F
The Villages
Monday, September 16, 2024
Trump dominates The Villages!

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

It is really rich to see Michael O’Donnell come here and call out other people referring to them as MAGA Morons who have no brains. You clearly have a lot of anger issues and while we have no idea what will happen with the election we know this for certain, Trump will dominate The Villages’ turnout like he did in 2020 and in 2016.
Michael you and your fellow Democratic idiots seem to not realize how dumb you look, everyone knows you would vote for anyone with a pulse to avoid voting for Trump which just shows you could care less about the country you only care about Trump nothing taking oval office again. But keep slinging the words in a typical keyboard tough guy act.
Signed happy to vote for anyone other than Harris

Jack Thorton
Village of St. Charles

 

