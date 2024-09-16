80.8 F
The Villages
Monday, September 16, 2024
Ugly incident after uplifting visit by Kamala Harris' husband

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

I was an Independent until a few years ago, then switched to the Democratic party for various reasons but also so I could vote in the Florida primary elections.
I attended the Doug Emhoff presentation at Lake Miona on 9/13. It was incredibly heart lifting and yes, joyful. It was packed to capacity with overflow areas, many people outside the rec center, 300+ golfcarts for the parade to SeaBreeze, and over 100+ people cheering us on. When it was over, my friend and I were near the street prior to the path over the bridge at Lake Sumter heading home. I have a “Dog Mamma for Kamala” sign on the window of my golf cart and as we passed a 35ish-year-old couple walking, the guy yelled out a vile racial slur. Is this truly the kind of divisive nation we want to be? I know I don’t, and that is why I would NEVER vote for Donald J. Trump. We were truly disgusted by this behavior, and I hope people reading this would be, too.

Jill Davie
Village of Orange Blossom Gardens

 

