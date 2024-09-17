DeSantis orders state probe into assassination attempt on Trump

Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order directing Florida’s law enforcement agencies to investigate the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

A suspect in Sunday’s apparent assassination attempt on Trump at his golf club in West Palm Beach is facing federal gun charges.

The governor believes a state investigation is also warranted.

“I am assigning this case regarding the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump to the Office of the Statewide Prosecutor,” said DeSantis. “I have directed state agencies to move expeditiously and to provide full transparency to the public.”

Executive Order 24-197 can be read here.

Congressman Daniel Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages, praised the governor’s action.

“I applaud Governor DeSantis for also launching an investigation within the State of Florida and look forward to further updates from the congressional task force I voted to establish as they seek answers from Secret Service and law enforcement on this and the Butler, Pa assassination attempt,” Webster said. “Violence has no place in our political discourse, and such acts only seek to divide us.”