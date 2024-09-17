89.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
DUI suspect refuses breath test after stopped for speeding

By Staff Report
Jairo Portillo
Jairo Portillo

A drunk driving suspect refused to take part in a breath test after he was stopped for speeding.

Jairo Portillo, 24, of Groveland, was driving a black Toyota Highlander at about 3:30 a.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Historic Side of The Villages when he was clocked traveling at 65 miles per hour, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Bella Cruz Drive.

It appeared Portillo had been drinking. He gave permission for his vehicle to be searched, leading to the discovery of a cup containing an alcoholic beverage, as well as a cold can of Twisted Tea and two cold cans of Coors Light beer.

The New Jersey native struggled through field sobriety exercises. He refused to provide a breath sample. The officer discovered that Portillo had been convicted earlier this year of driving under the influence in Lake County. He had been placed on probation as a result of that conviction.

Portillo was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. Due to the probation violation, he was being held without bond.

