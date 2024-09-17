Grover Cleveland Smith Jr.

Grover C. Smith Jr., 80, of Webster, Florida passed away on September 13, 2024. He was born in Plant City, Florida on May 5, 1944 to Grover Sr. and Alene Smith.

He was a retired owner and operator of Long-Haul Trucking Co.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jean Smith of Webster, Florida; Step-Son’s: Larry Whitehead (Marilyn) of Bushnell, Florida, Duane Whitehead of Coleman, Florida, and Reggie Whitehead of Zephyrhills, Florida; 10 step Grandchildren; 15 step Great Grandchildren; 6 step Great Great Grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his son James Smith.