Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Guyanan previously convicted of DUI arrested after running red light

By Staff Report
Vishnu Naraisan

A man from Guyana previously convicted of drunk driving was arrested after running a red light in The Villages.

Vishnu Naraisan, 23, of Ocala, was driving a car at about 11 p.m. Sunday when he ran a red light while turning from Avenida Central onto U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Naraisan admitted he did not have a valid license, as it was suspended as the result of a 2020 arrest for driving under the influence in Marion County. A check by the police officer revealed that Naraisan has had “several other” suspensions of his license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $10,000 bond.

