Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Husband about to be served with divorce papers threatens wife over breakfast

By Staff Report
Richard Vaicekauskas
A husband who was about to be served with divorce papers was jailed after allegedly threatening his wife over breakfast.

The wife of 60-year-old Vincent Vaicekauskas was making breakfast Sunday morning at the Summerfield home she shares with her husband when he began making threatening statements, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

“You need to be concerned that I will kill you,” Vaicekauskas told his wife.

The report noted he had been drinking.

The wife a friend who came over and observed a vodka bottle near Vaicekauskas. The friend asked Vaicekauskas how he was feeling. He said he wanted to break his wife’s neck.

When the wife was interviewed by deputies, she said she has been on the verge of serving her husband with divorce papers. She said she has been nervous about his potential reaction. She also noted they sleep in separate bedrooms.

Vaicekauskas was initially Baker Acted and transported to Advent Health. Upon his release he was booked at the Marion County Jail on a charge of simple assault. Bond was set at $1,000.

