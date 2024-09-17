Max Stumborg

Max Stumborg, 93 of Wildwood, Florida passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2024, just 9 days before his 94th birthday. Originally from Effingham, Illinois, he moved to Wildwood, Florida in 1954.

He worked for Seaboard Coastline Railroad, CSX Railroad as well as Amtrak and retired in 1992. He was a past Commander of the American Legion Tri-City Post 18, a member of the Military Order of the Cooties, and a member of the Elks club. Max spent 4 years in the Navy and was stationed aboard the USS Piedmont. He attended the annual ship reunions with his shipmates and eagerly anticipated each one.

Max is survived by his daughter, Michelle and her husband, Joe Brown of Geneva; daughter, Mona and her husband, John Oliver of Wildwood; grandchildren: Rebecca (Joel) Faiella of Apopka, Randall (Brittany) Brown of Orlando, Mackenzie Oliver of Tampa and Madison (Matt) Attal also of Tampa; six great granddaughters: Audrina, Aubrey, Autum, Aurlyn and Austyn Faiella, Zoe Oliver and number seven, Hayden Brown due in January 2025.

Max was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Minnie Ruth (nee Roten) Stumborg; parents, Bonnie (Gibbons) and Albert Stumborg; older brother, Albert McJean Stumborg; older sister, Dolores Wolf and his twin sister, Maxine Cox.

There will be a visitation and gathering of family and friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, September 20, at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

There will be a celebration of life funeral service 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 21st at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

Graveside services will follow at Greenwood Cemetery Wildwood, FL.