Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Roadway in The Villages plagued with pipe problems will be closed for a month

By Staff Report
Beginning Monday, Sept. 23, St. Charles Place will be closed for approximately one month from east of Allamanda Recreation Center to the west of Darlington Drive.

The closure is due to a damaged stormwater pipe, according to Sumter County officials. The work includes replacing 340 linear feet of damaged pipe and two structures within the system.

Screenshot
This map shows the section of St. Charles Place which will be closed.

Travelers may detour around the closure by using Bailey Trail or Buena Vista Boulevard.

This particular section of St. Charles Place has been plagued with problems within the past year.

In January, there was a major water main break.  It was deja vu all over again, as residents of this area had witnessed a major pipe failure in November at this same location.

