Rotary care bags provide lift to local cancer patients

The Evening Rotary Club of The Villages members regularly pack cancer care bags, made from donated upholstery material.

The bags are delivered to Angel Wigs of Hope where the bags are given to women as a convenient way to carry items that are helpful and encouraging during cancer treatments.

The feedback has been uplifting:

“I can give myself a manicure with the nail polish.”

“I love doing word puzzles.”

“These socks are hilarious AND they’ll keep my feet warm.”

“Oh this Pet Rock has just the right message.”

Over the years, Evening Rotarians have provided more than 400 bags and unknowingly became part of someone’s healing journey.

Service Above Self is what Rotary is all about.