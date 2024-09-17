Roundabouts enhance danger for older drivers

As we age, our reflexes get slower, our eye site gets worse and we have all seen those people of age driving like snails, crossing lines, seem to be lost, (cant find their cars in parking lots) and unable to navigate roundabouts and traffic signals properly, endangering others’ lives.

At what point do they lose their driver’s license? Who are the ones who take that license away? Who makes this decision, especially if there are no family members around?

As a country we have determined the legal driving ages and drinking ages. When will we determine the age or ABILITY to take away the drivers license?

My opinion is at age 67 (full Medicare age) all people MUST take a written and Physical Driving test with an auditor. Navigate a few roundabouts. Navigate a few left turns at stop lights. Navigate changes in speed limits. Do this every five years until age 77, then every three years after that.

At what point are the rest of our lives important to demand our safety?

Seat belts, airbags, safety curtains, are great but they don’t fix the driver problem!

Example: My brother-in-law had Parkinson’s. He was still driving as his condition deteriorated. I watched him back up out of the driveway one day and realized he was leaning so badly to the right; his head was not high enough to see the road. Barely able to see over the dashboard. So, I went with him to see how he managed driving. It was scary to say the least. At that point we talked and I told him he had to stop driving. Sold his car. End of story. If this did not happen, who or what would have been damaged had I not made that decision? It was just a matter of time. His safety and others is more important than having that driving freedom as our driving abilities become diminished..

Especially with these roundabouts in The Villages. Everyday we know people cannot manage going around those correctly! Anybody that gets a driver’s license in The Villages should be forced to take a physical driving test! It’s time to make a change!

Ed Rockstroh is a resident of the Village of Winifred.