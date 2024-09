To the Editor:

I don’t expect the Majorie Taylor Greene or the Laura Loomers of the world not to influence TTT (Trump The Traitor.) He is grasping for straws, to keep out of spending the rest of his life in federal or New York or Georgia or Arizona prisons. But I would like never to see Laura or her picture ever again. Her face looks like a Munster character.

Ed McGinty

Village of Hadley