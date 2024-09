Amelia on the Hill, a section of the Village of Amelia, will host a presentation by Community Watch at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Canal Street Recreation Center.

All Villagers are invited to learn about Community Watch through the presentation, but the coordinator of the event, Sharon McGinnis, asks that you contact her to reserve a seat. You can reach her at Sharonamcginnis@comcast.net