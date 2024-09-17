85.6 F
Who is Kamala Harris?

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

Did you ever wonder who Kamala Harris is through all the filtered sound bites? This is the woman whose famous tagline you hear over and over again, “What can be unburdened by what has been” is a direct quote by Bolsheviks under Lenin. Her father, Donald J. Harris wrote the book, “Capital Accumulation and Income Distribution,” which is a book based on modern Marxism and redistribution of wealth. Kamala co-sponsored the $93 trillion Green New Deal and Medicaid for All with Bernie Sanders which would fundamentally bankrupt America with your hard earned tax dollars. If you are a fan of your hard-earned dollars that you worked for, I don’t understand how any reasonable person can vote vote for anyone that quotes Karl Marx and bails out criminals that have burned and looted cities. If Kamala and her boss are willing to drop 20,000 Haitians into a city of 58,000 in Springfield, Ohio what makes you think they won’t do the same thing here in one of our local towns?

Rick Lechner
Village of Moultrie Creek

 

