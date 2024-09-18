15-year-old arrested for firing handgun outside local restaurant

A teen has been arrested after allegedly firing a gun during a fight outside a local restaurant.

Lady Lake police officers were called to a fight in progress at about 11 p.m. Saturday at Fresh Jalapeno Restaurant at 360 S. U.S. Hwy. 27/441. While en route, dispatch advised officers that shots had been fired in the parking lot.

As officers arrived, a silver SUV sped out of the parking lot. The driver, a 15-year-old, was suspected of firing the handgun. Officers pursued the suspect vehicle out of the parking lot as it headed south on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, where Fruitland Park officers assisted by deploying a tire deflation device, ultimately bringing the pursuit to an end, and apprehending the suspect.

While investigating the incident, Lady Lake police officers recovered several spent shell casings in the parking lot of the restaurant and located the firearm along the roadside near the area where the pursuit started.

No injuries or property damage were reported. Witnesses indicated the incident began as an argument between two groups inside the restaurant, then moved out to the parking lot where the suspect fired at least four rounds in the air above the fighting parties.

The juvenile was taken to Lake County Jail and was held until his court appearance, where he was charged with four counts of discharge of a firearm in public, aggravated battery (due to striking someone while exiting the parking lot), two counts of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer and operating a motor vehicle without a license.