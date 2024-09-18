It’s really a very simple choice

To the Editor:

All the political comments Pro and Con comes down to one simple decision: Which candidate actually did what they said they were going to do when elected?

Trump actually did as he said he would do resulting in the best economy and safest country in history.

Harris/Biden have created the most dangerous country in history, possible World War III, foreign gangs flooding into the country with open borders.

Compare what they said would be done and the results of their policies and make a smart decision. Are you better off now or four years ago?

Robert Basye

Village of Piedmont