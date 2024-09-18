88.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
type here...

It’s really a very simple choice

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

All the political comments Pro and Con comes down to one simple decision: Which candidate actually did what they said they were going to do when elected?
Trump actually did as he said he would do resulting in the best economy and safest country in history.
Harris/Biden have created the most dangerous country in history, possible World War III, foreign gangs flooding into the country with open borders.
Compare what they said would be done and the results of their policies and make a smart decision. Are you better off now or four years ago?

Robert Basye
Village of Piedmont

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You should be kinder on someone’s looks

A Village of Hemingway resident responds to a letter writer who took a harsh view of the appearance of Trump ally Laura Loomer.

Who is Kamala Harris?

A Village of Moultrie Creek reader looks behind the soundbites and attempts to unmask the real Kamala Harris.

Trump deserves loony Loomer

Villager Ed McGinty contends the former President Trump deserves a loony person like Laura Loomer.

Kamala Harris wants to tax us out of our homes

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident warns that Kamala Harris wants to tax Americans out of their homes. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump dominates The Villages!

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, calls on Democrats to face the fact that Trump dominates The Villages.

Photos