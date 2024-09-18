Publicity-starved DeSantis wasting Florida taxpayers’ money

To the Editor:

Governor and former Presidential wanna be and Trump sound alike is struggling for relevance and another 15 minutes of fame by annoucning that Florida would be doing it’s own investigation into the shooting incident at Trump’s Palm Beach golf resort.

DeSantis said that… “The people deserve the truth about the would be assassin and how he was able to get within 500 yards of the former president…” Oh good. another gopher tortoise hole for DeSantis to pour our Florida taxpayer money into as he struggles for headlines. This reminds me of the “Election Police” that DeSantis founded to sniff out voter fraud to try to keep election conspiracy alive. The 2020 presidential election found fewer than 475 potential cases of voter fraud out of 25.5 million ballots cast in the six states where Trump and his allies disputed his loss to President Joe Biden. But DeSantis needed publicity.

Hey Governor, could we have a report about how many convictions of Voter Fraud your “Election Police” racked up? How much has that cost us? I shudder to think how much money you will waste between now and 2027 when we can vote you out of office.

Henry Nicols

Continental Country Club