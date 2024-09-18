Robert Edward Bourdon Sr.

Robert Edward Bourdon, Sr., passed away peacefully on September 8th, 2024, at the age of 92.

A resident of The Villages since 2004, Bob was an outstanding golfer who recorded seven Hole-in-Ones and shot his age many times during the past two decades. A single-digit handicapper throughout most of his adult life, Bob was a joy to play a round of golf with and a willing teacher and instructor for those wanting to improve their games.

It was golf that brought Bob and Maureen Anderson, his loving companion and significant other for the past 18 years, together as each was seeking a golf partner for Couples Events being played around The Villages in 2006. Bob responded to Maureen’s ad in the Daily Sun and she chose him from many respondents to play in the July 4th Tournament at the Nancy Lopez Legacy course. After a few holes, it was clear Bob was a skilled golfer and Maureen had found her new golf partner. This first tournament was followed by several more golf events that summer and eventually their on-course partnership led to a very adoring relationship off the course and five homes shared over their time together in The Villages. Their enduring love for one another never wavered even during the extended years that Bob enjoyed under Maureen’s constant care.

Born in Virginia, Bob’s early years included two years of service in the U.S. Coast Guard where he was involved in the rescue of survivors off a sinking vessel. After his military service, Bob returned to Virginia Beach, VA where he spent his next 50 years playing golf across the Virginia State Amateur circuit and serving the public as a manager of several U.S. Post Office branches before his retirement.

Bob was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Betty Bourdon, as well as his siblings Margaret Gregory, Lucy Cashman, and Thomas Bourdon, Ill. In addition to Maureen, he leaves behind his son R. Edward Bourdon, Jr. (Karen); his son Paul S. Bourdon (Shelly); four grandchildren Abbey, Austin, Kendall, and Wesley; as well as four great grandchildren Matthew, Kaitlyn, Quinn, and Brooks.

When not playing golf, Bob truly enjoyed the view from his Lanai overlooking the 9th green of Okechobee, drinking Moscato, ordering his fish & chips at local restaurants, and taking care of his stock portfolio. Consistently cheerful and grateful for the countless blessings he experienced throughout his life, Bob was self-taught and a man’s man and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A Celebration of Life memorial for Bob will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Bradenton Recreation Center on Saturday, October 19, 2024.