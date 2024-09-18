89.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Summerfield man jailed after unwelcome return to convenience store

By Staff Report
Billy Joe Danner
Billy Joe Danner

A Summerfield man has been jailed after an unwelcome return to a local convenience store.

Billy Joe Danner, 63, was arrested this past weekend after showing up at the Kwik King convenience store on SE Hwy. 484 in Belleview, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy arrived at the convenience store and confirmed that Danner had been banned from the premises. He has been arrested at the Kwik King at least six times, including an arrest in 2019.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail on $1,000 bond.

