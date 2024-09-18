88.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Webster leads bipartisan effort to improve cybersecurity at nation’s ports  

By Staff Report
U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster, chairman of the Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation, has joined in a bipartisan effort to help address potential cybersecurity threats at ports across the United States.

The bill would ensure that proper steps are taken by ports to protect against cyber threats when buying products with federal funding provided by the Port Infrastructure Development Program.

“The threats posed by the introduction of new software and digital infrastructure continues to be a huge concern of mine,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives. “We must ensure that ports continue to keep cybersecurity vulnerabilities in mind to insulate their operations against any potential attacks by those wishing to disrupt our supply chains. This legislation is an important step in doing just that.” 

The legislation specifically amends the Port Infrastructure Development Program, a federal grant program administered by the Maritime Administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation, to include a requirement that applicants ensure their existing Facility Security Plans protect against any cybersecurity threats presented by software or digital infrastructure purchased with grant funding. The legislation also allows applicants to include plans in their applications to protect against cybersecurity threats posed by these items and then subsequently update their Facility Security Plans based on requirements in current law.

Read the bill text here.

