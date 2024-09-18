88.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
You should be kinder on someone’s looks

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

Maybe you should be kinder on someone’s looks. They are the patriots we need at this critical time unless you want to live under communism, and in that case, move to Venezuela

Janet Rath
Village of Hemingway

 

