Camaro driver tracked down after fleeing from police at Spanish Springs

A Camaro driver who stopped for gas was arrested after fleeing from police in The Villages.

Paul Wilhelm Graber, 28, of Belleview, was driving a gray Chevrolet Camaro at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he passed another vehicle “at a high rate of speed,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. An officer estimated the Camaro was traveling at 70 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone. The officer activated his lights and siren and began a pursuit of the Camaro.

Graber acted as though we was going to turn onto Main Street at Spanish Springs, but instead, kept driving. He continued on into Marion County and the officer terminated the chase. The officer made other area law enforcement aware that the driver had fled the jurisdiction.

The Camaro was spotted at a RaceTrac gas station in Belleview. Graber was detained by local law enforcement. The Lady Lake officer arrived at the gas station and positively identified Graber as the driver who fled from him.

The Florida native was arrested on a charge of fleeing to elude law enforcement and booked at the Marion County Jail on $2,500 bond.