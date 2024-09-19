87 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Don’t publish false information about Kamala Harris!

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

As a newspaper, why would you publish something that you know is false for 98% of The Villages it’s a wealth tax. I’m not sure why you would pick that out of the hundreds of opinion pieces to publish. It spreads false information not the whole truth. Those that read and do not follow up by learning about the proposed tax would just believe what you have allowed to be published. I don’t believe there’s many of us here in The Villages that have over $100 million worth of taxable income under the proposed unrealized capital gains. I would say this for either side Harris or Trump, let’s keep the facts true so that people can make an informed decision not on hearsay, but on facts.

Denise McGhee
Village of Chatham

 

