Gerald T. Gregory

Gerald T. Gregory, 90, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2024 after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Brooklyn, NY to Edward and Anna (Fitzgerald) on May 5, 1934.

He received his B.A. in History from St. John’s University College (cum laude) and J.D. from St. John’s University School of Law (top tenth of his class). He then pursued his L.L.M in Labor Law and International Regional Organizations at The George Washington School of Law.

He was involved in chess, French and International Relations clubs along with being a member of the Parliamentarian, Student Council and National Student Association. He received the Thomas More Competitive Scholarship and stayed on the Dean’s list throughout his time in law school.

He worked as an attorney for the New York State Commission for Human Rights prior to his service as a Captain in the Office of the Judge Advocate General, Department of the Army, Pentagon.

He married Margaret (O’Donnell) on May 16, 1964 in Queens, NY. He served the rest of his career as an attorney with the Federal Trade Commission, Bureau of Competition, Compliance Division for 26 years. He maintained his memberships with the American Bar Association, Federal Bar Association, New York State Bar Association, and American Legion.

He enjoyed travel, particularly cruises and visiting historical sites. He was fond of playing cards and dining out with friends. He actively followed politics, baseball, football and basketball.

Jerry is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Margaret, his loving daughter Elizabeth (James), son John (Lorraine) and granddaughters: Mary and Anastasia.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mark The Evangelist in Summerfield, FL on Wednesday, October 2nd. Interment will follow at the Florida National Cemetery.