Thursday, September 19, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Harris Wade Rabon, Sr., Oxford, Florida went to be with his Lord and Savior at his residence on September 15, 2024. Harris was born on May 14, 1942 in Madison, Florida to his parents Clarence Owen Rabon and Dorothy (Wade) Rabon.

Harris grew up in Oxford, Florida and moved to Sumter County 70 years ago from Polk County, Florida. He married his childhood sweetheart Alma May Brooks and raised his family in Oxford, Florida. He was employed by Seaboard Coast Lines where he worked as a Freight Car Inspector. Harris then worked for the City of Coleman and the City of Wildwood as a Police Officer and then worked for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy Sheriff. He was a Volunteer Firefighter for Oxford Volunteer Fire Department.

Harris also worked for 19 years at Leesburg Regional Medical Center in the Maintenance and Engineering Department. He was of the Episcopal Faith and was a former member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Fruitland Park, Florida. Harris also belonged to the Masonic Lodge No. 92 F.&A.M, in Wildwood, Florida, and a member of the Scottish Rite Lodge.

Harris is survived by his loving wife of 60 years: Alma May Rabon of Oxford, FL; three daughters: Sharon Rabon Minyard and her husband Mike of Lady Lake, FL, Denise Wilson and her husband Garette of Jacksonville, FL and Shelley Volat and her husband Adam of Oxford, FL; son: Harris Wade Rabon, Jr. of Oxford, FL; brother: James T. Rabon of Oxford, FL; four grandchildren: Corey Cook, Vanessa Minyard, Emily Rabon and Madison Rabon; two great-grandchildren: Christopher Cook and Hudson Ramkoomar.

