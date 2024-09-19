Henry Frederick Balgemann, Sr.

Henry Frederick Balgemann Sr., known affectionately as Hank, passed away on September 16, 2024, in The Villages, Florida, at the age of 84. Born on June 25, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois, Hank grew up in a loving family with his parents, Henry C. and Alice R. Balgemann, who preceded him in death.

Hank was a devoted husband to Kay Balgemann for 26 wonderful years. He was a loving father to Wendy (Fred) Zobel, Henry Jr. (Wendi) Balgemann, Bob (Angie) Balgemann, and Cheryl (Emmett) Gribbens. He was also a cherished grandfather to Rayeanne (Kyle) Hale, Baylee (Adam) Jarrell, Robert Balgemann, and EJ Gribbens, and a proud great-grandfather to Kenna, Brennan, Austin, Carter, and Jackson. Hank is also survived by his siblings Jan Balgemann, El (Arnie) Seegers, and Vernon (Darlene) Balgemann, along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Professionally, Hank dedicated many years to RR Donnelley & Triumph Industries where he excelled as a Regional Sales Manager, earning the respect and admiration of his colleagues through his commitment and leadership.

Hank was a member of Willow Creek Community Church in Barrington, Illinois, where he engaged actively in community and spiritual life. His hobbies included fishing, spending quality time with family and friends, aviation, and travel, each of which reflected his passion for life and adventure.