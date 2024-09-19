87 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 19, 2024
I have an answer for the question, ‘Who is Kamala Harris?’

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

To answer the question “Who is Kamala Harris?”
She is the presidential candidate that is decades younger than Trump and still has her mental faculties.
She is the presidential candidate that gave Trump a shellacking in the debate.
She is the presidential candidate that can complete a thought and a sentence that when she becomes president will not be a national embarrassment.
She is the presidential candidate that will be ending Trump’s political career.
As the elderly, doddering Trump whose rapid mental decline becomes more apparent with every public appearance, Ms. Harris’ lead in the polls continues to increase weekly.
Now that the 4.4 million Nikki Haley voters have formed a political action committee that is endorsing Kamala Harris for president, the writing is on the wall for Trump.
Trump knows he’s going to lose the election and his frail, feeble mind continues to deteriorate because he knows that the impending, grave legal issues he is facing could send him to prison for life.
We’re not going back!

Thomas Gibson
Village of Palo Alto

 

