I want to applaud the Lady Lake mayor and commissioners

Monday, Sept. 16 was a great day for the town and residents of Lady Lake.

I want to applaud the mayor and commissioners for doing what is right for the town. With over 4,600 units approved to be built or being built the town does not need anymore development at this time.If this annexation had happened the residents of this town even the Villagers would be on the hook for millions and millions of dollars for infrastructure improvements.We would be taxed out of our homes like the people of Wildwood are now finding out.

To Commissioner Gourlie, who is afraid that the town will disappear without all this growth, and is pro-growth, this town will celebrate our centennial next October and is on the way to another hundred years. I do not think this town is going to disappear. With the areas around us expanding as much as they are there will always be places for people to live. Even in Lady Lake people die, people find different jobs and other people come into our town and take their place. Let’s keep Lady lake the small town in the area that people move to because of it being small with reasonable taxes. I would also like the to thank the residents of Lady Lake that showed up Monday night. Let’s not make it a one-time event. We need you to show up at commission meetings and let the leaders of the town know how you would like the town to be managed. This could happen again and we need to let them know it is not what we want.

To the people of the community surrounding Grand Oaks, I also want to say thank you to you and especially Kathleen Farner who spear headed their protest and had the foresight to bring in a very competent attorney to state their case. I am sure she had a big impact on the vote. Keep vigilant, because this may not be the end of this.

Richard Masso is a resident of the Town of Lady Lake.