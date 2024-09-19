87.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Jealous boyfriend arrested after altercation with his girlfriend

By Staff Report
Comments

A jealous boyfriend was arrested after an altercation with his girlfriend.

Kerrion Jiquez Hilbert, 20, of Oxford, is facing a charge of battery following his arrest at the home of his girlfriend’s parents in Wildwood.

The girlfriend was at Hilbert’s residence at about 5 p.m. Sept. 12 when he began looking at her iPhone 12 and indicated he believed she might be cheating on him, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She got into a car with him, but Hilbert, who stands 6 feet tall, “started to choke her,” the report said.

He took her back to her parents’ home in the Triumph subdivision in Wildwood. He stopped at the mailbox in front of the subdivision and punched her in the arm as they continued to argue. He pushed her out of the vehicle and threw her phone.

An officer arrived on the scene and attempted to take Hilbert into custody. Hilbert attempted to pull away and tried to run. The officer threatened to taser Hilbert if he did not cooperate.

After he was taken into custody, he was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on charges of battery and resisting arrest.

