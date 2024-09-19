Reimagined restaurant at former Red Lobster draws closer to opening

A new restaurant at the former Red Lobster in The Villages is drawing closer to an opening date.

New signange went up this week at Tap House Social, which is going in at the former Red Lobster restaurant at Buffalo Ridge Plaza.

Red Lobster closed earlier this year, among the company’s struggles, but Fred Karimipour, who owns and operates several restaurants and country clubs in The Villages, stepped in and introduced a new concept for the location.

The restaurant will feature a large selection of craft beers, food and sports. According to its website, the new restaurant will be “more than just a place to eat” and will offer “sports fans and families” the chance to “come together to enjoy great food” and watch games.

An opening date has yet to be announced, however the addition of signage would indicate the opening date is drawing closer. The restaurant also had a recent hiring event.