To the Editor:

Although I am 85, I do support the concerns cited by Ed Rockstroh in his opinion article published on Sept. 17 concerning older drivers. However, I don’t think the concern should be limited to roundabouts or just in The Villages. It should be a state law as a minimum and possibly a federal law. I believe that roundabouts are lesser of a concern for drivers way beyond their prime than normal intersections since accidents will be less serious. However, our roundabouts are way more dangerous and scary than they need to be. Although our roundabout design is commendable, the official implemented driving plan is very flawed and dangerous and should be changed ASAP.

A detailed explanation of my concerns about the current roundabout driving plan and a recommended plan was published earlier and can be found at https://www.villages-news.com/2022/05/31/safety-concerns-about-roundabouts-in-the-villages/.

I believe that a simple and effective plan basically eliminates all the confusion we currently have as a result of our current flawed plan! It will really help older people since there is no need to remember rules or even information on signage; just follow the arrows on the road in front of you.

Bill Nitardy

Village of Sunset Pointe