87 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 19, 2024
type here...

Safety concerns about roundabouts in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

Although I am 85, I do support the concerns cited by Ed Rockstroh in his opinion article published on Sept. 17 concerning older drivers. However, I don’t think the concern should be limited to roundabouts or just in The Villages. It should be a state law as a minimum and possibly a federal law. I believe that roundabouts are lesser of a concern for drivers way beyond their prime than normal intersections since accidents will be less serious. However, our roundabouts are way more dangerous and scary than they need to be. Although our roundabout design is commendable, the official implemented driving plan is very flawed and dangerous and should be changed ASAP.
A detailed explanation of my concerns about the current roundabout driving plan and a recommended plan was published earlier and can be found at https://www.villages-news.com/2022/05/31/safety-concerns-about-roundabouts-in-the-villages/.
I believe that a simple and effective plan basically eliminates all the confusion we currently have as a result of our current flawed plan! It will really help older people since there is no need to remember rules or even information on signage; just follow the arrows on the road in front of you.

Bill Nitardy
Village of Sunset Pointe

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Don’t publish false information about Kamala Harris!

A Village of Chatham reader scolds Villages-News.com for publishing a Letter to the Editor she says contained false information about Kamala Harris.

Publicity-starved DeSantis wasting Florida taxpayers’ money

A Continental Country Club reader contends the Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement of a state probe into the latest Trump assassination attempt show that the governor is starving for publicity.

You should be kinder on someone’s looks

A Village of Hemingway resident responds to a letter writer who took a harsh view of the appearance of Trump ally Laura Loomer.

It’s really a very simple choice

A Village of Piedmont resident suggests that voters will face a very simple choice this November. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Who is Kamala Harris?

A Village of Moultrie Creek reader looks behind the soundbites and attempts to unmask the real Kamala Harris.

Photos