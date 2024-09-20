2025 Mah Jong cards among items to be featured at vendor fair

Temple Shalom’s Annual Vendor Fair is more than just a craft show. It is a happening with handmade and vintage jewelry, skin care, handbags, crafts, handbags, home decor, pampered chef, health-related products and more. 2025 Mah Jong cards along with Mah Jong products will be sold. Snacks and sandwiches will be available.

The event is slated for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Temple Shalom 13563 County Road 101 in Oxford off of County Road 466 near Southern Trace Plaza. The Temple is golf cart accessible from The Villages. For more information, contact 352-748-1800 or info@tscfl.org.