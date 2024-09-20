89.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, September 20, 2024
type here...

Area residents invited to dance with The Village Squares

By Staff Report
Comments

The Village Squares group is ready to welcome dancers in Wildwood.

The square dancing group from The Villages will begin welcoming dancers this month at the Warfield Auditorium, at 98 Warfield Ave. in Wildwood.

The free trials will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The full sessions will be offered Oct. 22 through Nov. 12 and Nov. 18 and Dec. 17.

The caller/instructor will be Dave Vierira.

Those interested can register at www.wildwood-fl.gov or call (352) 461-0134. For more information, contact Judy Mason at jem39ish@gmail.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Republicans would support Bozo the Clown

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he fears Republicans would vote for Bozo the Clown.

Where do we stop the special parking allowances?

A Village of Fernandina resident has noticed some of the “special” parking offered at local businesses and wonders where it will end.

Too many MAGA followers getting information from Fox News

A reader from the Village of St. Charles says MAGA followers are getting their information from Fox News and don’t know what is really going on.

I have an answer for the question, ‘Who is Kamala Harris?’

Wondering who Kamala Harris is? A Village of Palo Alto resident says he has the answer. Read his Letter to Editor.

Safety concerns about roundabouts in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident addresses safety concerns with regard to roundabouts in The Villages.

Photos