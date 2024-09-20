Area residents invited to dance with The Village Squares

The Village Squares group is ready to welcome dancers in Wildwood.

The square dancing group from The Villages will begin welcoming dancers this month at the Warfield Auditorium, at 98 Warfield Ave. in Wildwood.

The free trials will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The full sessions will be offered Oct. 22 through Nov. 12 and Nov. 18 and Dec. 17.

The caller/instructor will be Dave Vierira.

Those interested can register at www.wildwood-fl.gov or call (352) 461-0134. For more information, contact Judy Mason at jem39ish@gmail.com