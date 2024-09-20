It’s well known that Villagers love to eat out. And we have many great restaurants to choose from here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
But don’t let dining out become a sickening experience. Here are some tips from health professionals designed to protect you from suffering from food poisoning.
- Check restaurant inspection scores. Check your health department‘s website, ask the health department for a copy, or look for it at the restaurant.
- Look for certificates that show kitchen managers are trained in food safety. Proper training can help improve practices that reduce the chance of spreading foodborne germs and illnesses.
- Look for safe food-handling practices. Sick food workers can spread illness to customers. If you can see food being prepared, check to make sure workers are using gloves or utensils to handle foods that will not be cooked further, such as deli meats and salad greens.
- Order food that’s properly cooked. Certain foods need to be cooked to a safe internal temperature
If a restaurant serves you undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs, send it back to be cooked until it is safe to eat.
- Wash your hands before eating. Many diseases and conditions are spread by not washing hands with soap and clean, running water.
- Avoid lukewarm food. Cold food should be served cold, and hot food should be served hot. If you’re selecting food from a buffet or salad bar, make sure the hot food is steaming and the cold food is chilled. Germs that cause food poisoning grow quickly when food is in the danger zone, between 40°F and 140°F.
- Ask your server if they use pasteurized eggs in foods such as Caesar salad dressing, custards, tiramisu, and hollandaise sauce. Raw or undercooked eggs can make you sick unless they’re pasteurized to kill germs.
- Refrigerate your leftovers quickly. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours of when the food was prepared (or 1 hour if the food is exposed to temperatures above 90°F, like a hot car or picnic). Eat leftovers within 3 to 4 days. Throw them out after that time.