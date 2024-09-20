Injured companion in fatal hit-and-run settles with imprisoned driver

A man who was seriously injured in a 2022 hit-and-run that claimed the life of his companion has settled out-of-court with the driver convicted in the case.

This past month in Lake County Court, a civil case was settled out of court involving the man who had been walking on the night of Sept. 11, 2022 along Rolling Acres Road with 40-year-old Jamie Weinz. The man was airlifted from the scene to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

He reportedly yelled at the driver, later identified as 32-year-old Tara Rene Schiessle of Lady Lake, to stop and remain at the scene. She kept driving and Weinz died from injuries suffered when she was hit by the Jeep Cherokee.

Schiessle, a former Lake Centre for Rehab physical therapist assistant pleaded no contest in April to charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death and leaving the scene of an accident involving serious injury. She is serving a three-year sentence at the Gadsden Correctional Facility in Quincy.

Schiessle originally reported to her insurance company that she’d hit a deer. However, an investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol led to Schiessle’s arrest.