John Post

John Post, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many, passed away on September 18th, 2024, in Wildwood, Florida. He was born on September 7th, 1942, in Oneonta, New York to loving parents John Post and Louise Campbell Post who instilled in him the values of faith and family that would shape his life’s journey.

Jack proudly served his country as a submarine Quartermaster in the United States Navy for six years while pursuing higher education. After meeting the love of his life and devoted wife of 59 years, Arlyn Keegan Post, he graduated from Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, MA. Jack attended Word of Life Bible Institute where he directed the vocal group The Collegians. Jack was ordained in 1975 at Calvary Bible Church in Derry, NH and this was the beginning of a lifelong music ministry in which he demonstrated a rare ability to love, encourage, and accept others.

In pursuit of new opportunities and adventures for their growing family they relocated to Florida in 1989 where Jack dedicated himself to nurturing young talent through developing a successful band program at Wildwood Middle School and High School, where his commitment did not go unnoticed as he received accolades such as Teacher of the Year. He faithfully served as trombonist and director of the Double M Band until the end of the 2023-2024 season. His unwavering faith led him to become a respected Overseer at Heritage Community Church in Fruitland Park, FL where he shared his profound knowledge of Biblical theology with others. In addition to these accomplishments Jack found joy in traveling with Arlyn – visiting Alaska and Israel among other destinations – creating lasting memories with those closest to them.

A man whose heart overflowed with love for both God and people will be remembered most fondly for his strong faith, brilliant mind, tender heart, and generous spirit. In addition to being an avid Tampa Bay Rays fan he became quite the coffee connoisseur.

He leaves behind countless individuals whose lives he has touched, including their 3 children: Merideth (Sidney) Post Brock; Alison Post; Jonathan (Marissa) Post; five cherished grandchildren: Abbie (Landon) Brock Smith; Caleb Brock; Anna Brock; Evanin Post; and Avery Post; and sisters Sandra (Louis) Post Warren & Jayne Post Volk along with friends, colleagues, students, and neighbors far and wide. His presence will forever remain etched within our hearts and minds until we meet again someday in heaven.

There will be a celebration of life memorial service 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2024, at Heritage Community Church 509 W Berckman St, Fruitland Park, FL 34731.