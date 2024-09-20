86.7 F
The Villages
Friday, September 20, 2024
Joyce Ann Robbins

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments

Joyce Ann Robbins, 79, Wildwood, Florida passed away on September 15, 2024 at Harrison of Wildwood, Wildwood, Florida. Joyce was born on May 19, 1945 in Lakeland, Florida to her parents David Franklin Robbins and Birtie Mae (Nickolson) Robbins.

Joyce was the owner of a Healthcare Business. She moved to Wildwood four months ago from Tallahassee, Florida. Joyce was a proud Veteran of the United States Army. She was of the Jewish faith.

Joyce is survived by her two sisters: Betty Turner of Lakeland, Florida and Marie Mills of Orlando, Florida; her loving nieces: Regina, Noriko, Kim, Dana and April; her loving nephews: David, Michael, Jimmy, Timmy, Ray, Bubba and Kelly.

Services to be held at a later date in Kathleen, Florida.

Photos